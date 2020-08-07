Blacc Zacc is back with another bang, releasing his new single “803 Legend.”



The Interscope Records and South Coast Music Group artist releases the single as a follow up to his Carolina Narco album, reflecting on how his life has changed since he has skyrocketed in the game.



“My single ‘803 Legend’ is showing the world deeper side of me, not just the money talk that you’ve heard from me before, but the real shit that go along with it, and you can expect more Legendary shit on my Album,” Blacc Zacc said of the single.



You can hear the release below.