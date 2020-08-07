Like many rappers in the game, Boosie Badazz expressed his disappointment in Nicki Minaj collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine for “TROLLZ.”

“It shows a lack of character,” the Baton Rouge rapper said. “It shows that you would change for money and success. That’s how I look at it. She doesn’t have to do that. She’s rich as fuck. I feel like she shitted on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I’m talking about, she said ‘fuck em.’”

Boosie did admit that he never met the raptress and has only been in her vicinity while she was dating Meek Mill. But he was under the impression that she was a “ghetto, gutter b*tch” by the sound of her catalog.

“This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people,” he said. “She might not be what I’m thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? … That had to be a career move. She might not be that street bitch I’m talking about.”

Last February, Boosie Badazz called out the disgraced Brooklyn rapper for snitching and said he’d be murdered “less than a month” after his release.

It’s been less than a week since Tekashi has been released from home confinement. Despite his recent music video and social media trolling, he’s still playing it very safe knowing that he’s not good in the hood.