That trembling that you feel is the Hotties and Bardi Gang coming together for “WAP.” The long-awaited collaboration from two fo the hottest in the game is now available.

Without a formal announcement, many fans believe this is the first introduction to the new album from Cardi B.

The new song exudes sexy as the two stars take on a pool and twerk their lives away. The two also bring vibrant colors throughout the video. Expect to hear this single through the rest of the summer. You can see the video below.

