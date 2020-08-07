In a press conference at Compton City Hall, Mayor Aja Brown, along with local civil rights activists, allege that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is a danger to the community and are demanding a federal investigation.

Mayor Brown recounted an incident from last June when she was pulled over during a routine traffic stop.

“I rolled my window down and asked why I was being pulled over,” Brown said. “Within seconds almost seven to nine sheriff deputy vehicles descended upon the scene. They ordered me out of my vehicle and they asked me to put my hands on top of the police vehicle so they could search me as if I were a criminal,” Brown said.

“Mind you, I was accompanied by my husband and my infant daughter in the back seat. I did not look like someone that is trafficking drugs.”

Mayor Brown said that she filed a complaint against the LASD, but has yet to receive a response.

“They terrorize the community and then they cover their tracks,” Brown said. “It is unacceptable, we will not take this.”

brown called for an immediate federal investigation into a band of rogue deputies who celebrate police shootings with tattoo parties and all have matching tattoos that say the “Executioners.”

Brown and the activists are requesting U.S. Attorney General William Barr and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to launch a civil rights investigation into the group and she plans to end the $22 million contract with the LASD.