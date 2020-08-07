Washington football team owner Daniel Snyder has filed a lawsuit on Friday morning, in efforts to identify the culprit behind hiring companies for fake propaganda in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

Legal documents state Snyder believes to be the victim of a shakedown and is attempting to find out who is orchestrating the bribery campaign against him. Snyder and his legal counsel are working to subpoena and get more information from New Content Media, who operates MEAWW.com, in order to track down who is paying for the false articles and social media posts that are apart of the smear campaign.

The site has recently published reported false articles that look to associate Snyder with the late Jeffrey Epstein and his sex trafficking scandal, along with anonymously posted Reddit posts with the same claims.

In MEAWW’s report, Snyder was targeted with the headline “Will Dan Snyder rename the Washington Redskins the ‘Epsteins?’” before giving false allegations of drug use.

The legal documents are available here.