Could we get Kanye West and Drake in the VERZUZ arena? That’s what Swizz Beatz is alluding to. Near the conclusion of Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, Swizz threw a subliminal to his partner Timbaland.

“Ayo Tim Drake VS YE #versuz,” the super producer wrote on Twitter.

It is something that fans immediately were interested but with the timid situation between the two, it may be a long shot. Drake and close friend of Kanye, Pusha T, are still taking aim at each other. Then Kanye has bigger fish to fry, like assisting President Trump to get reelected.

Do you think this battle is possible? If you want to see it, who wins?