Kanye West’s Presidential campaign is all over the place, but he’s taking certain steps to make sure he’s legit. But according to VICE, he has help from the Republican party.

The outlet reports that the political party helped the rapper submit the required signatures to appear on the Wisconsin ballot.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Ye avoided questions about whether he’s being used as a distraction in the 2020 Presidential campaign. He simply responded that he’s “walking…to win.”

Advertisement

The interview noted that Ye is too late in the race to appear on enough ballots to win 270 electoral votes, or the presidency. He responded, “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

Kanye was asked if he’s trying to sabotage Joe Biden’s campaign to which he replied, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

Kanye West claimed he washed his hands of Trump during his last Forbes interview, but praised him in this one. “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

President Trump shared his thoughts on West on Wednesday at the White House. “I like Kanye very much. I have nothing to do with him being on the ballot. I’m not involved.”