Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Jet to the Dominican Republic To Work on Their Marriage

A little baecation can fix anything, right? That’s the hope for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who have fled the United States for a bit of romance in the Dominican Republic.

After what seemed to be a public blow-up outside a Wendy‘s, KimYe is now shifting and the “focus is on their marriage,” PEOPLE exclusively reports.

“They decided to travel together so they can be away in private,” the source also details.

The report also sites the weight of parenting, work, and Kanye’s bipolar episodes as factors that have clouded Kim’s thinking and her desire is to save the marriage.

“Kanye has made it clear that he will continue to run for president. Kim is not happy about it, but this isn’t her focus,” the source says. “She just wants to do what’s best for the kids. And she thinks finding a way to save her marriage is what’s best for them.”

Don’t expect to hear any new developments in Kanye’s run for president this weekend.