Even behind bars, South Florida rap favorite Kodak Black shows he has a heart of gold after offering a full paid vacay for a Burger King employee in Pennsylvania.

Black, whose real name has been changed to Bill K Capri, confirmed via Instagram through his lawyer Bradford Cohen that he would be covering all costs for an all expense paid trip to anywhere in the world for enduring such an embarrassing hardship that went viral.

Boxing top contender Adrien Broner even got in on the charity, offering the young man boxing lessons to avoid anything like this from happening in the future.

As for the customer who slapped the employee? According to TMZ, he has been fired by Harbor Freight Tools and been charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.



