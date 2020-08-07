R&B is always strong in Chicago, continuing that trend is the city’s princess LaJé with the video for her new single “Pilots.”



“Pilots” is currently taking over her hometown radio station WGCI along with garnering some national appeal.



The song and video is assisted by Jaas delivering a sexy and sultry setting. The video was done during quarantine and brings a night in with the day one friends.



You can catch the celebration of love and friendship, directed and shot by 5M below.