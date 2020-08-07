Lizzo is taking her talents to Amazon. The pop star inked a first-look deal with the tech giant to develop television projects.

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

The singer-songwriter is a three-times Grammy-award winner for “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” and “Truth Hurts.” She also had a supporting role in the film, Hustlers.