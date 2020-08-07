Mariah Carey’s sister made some wild claims against their 83-year-old mother in a court filing.

Alison Carey says her mother made her “witness adults engaged in sexual acts with both adults and children during middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings that included ritual sacrifices.”

The 57-year-old also alleges her mother, Patricia, “allowed and encouraged” strangers “to engage in sexual acts” with her when she was “approximately 10 years of age,” the file states.

The singer’s sister, who was arrested for prostitution and is HIV-positive, wants to use New York’s Child Victims Act to sue her mother, Patricia, alleging the abuse led to “her misuse of both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counseling,” her papers allege.

“Plaintiff now demands compensatory money damages for immense psychological and physical damage, mental pain and anguish and intentional infliction of severe emotional distress,” the documents show.

Alison is defending herself and hasn’t filed an official complaint other than the summons. Her mother has yet to respond.

Mariah Carey is estranged from her sister but partially blames her childhood for her bipolar disorder.