Its good to see Megan Thee Stallion still dominating in the female rap industry following her recent altercation that surfaced the internet and still has fans talking.

Last month, Meg was involved in an altercation that ended in her being shot in both of her feet. Since then, the rapper has been letting out her frustrations with other celebrities in the industry who seem to find something funny.

The Texas Hot Girl jumped on her Instagram live following the premiere of her collaboration with Cardi B titled, “WAP,” and briefly touched on how she felt betrayed by her friends in that scenario. “I feel like this is a thing that I see every single day and I see so many women and I see so many men talking sh*t about this,” she stated.

When a fan asked the “Captain Hook” rapper how did she feel after being shot, she responded, “I felt like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? What did I do? It was insane. The sh*t was crazy. And I feel like some people think that it’s funny and I feel like some people think that it’s a joke and I feel like some people think that they’re saying it to get to me, but I’m not ashamed of who I am or what I’ve been through.”

“I just feel very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared,” she continued.

“The one thing that y’all need to know about me is I’m not a person who is able to be down for a long time. I’m not a person who is- I don’t like to be victimized. I like to be upbeat,” she mentioned.

Before ending the live, Megan the Stallion made sure to leave her fans off on a positive note. “My grandma always told me don’t let nobody steal your joy, so that’s the type of person I am. I’m never gon’ let nobody steal my joy.”

Tory Lanez continues to remain silent on the situation.