Breonna Taylor historically graced the cover of O, The Oprah Magazine, and now the media mogul is taking things up a notch.

Oprah Winfrey got dozens of billboards around Louisville, Kentucky demanding justice for the 26-year-old emergency technician who was gunned down by police in her sleep.

The signs are calling for the officers involved in this homicide to be arrested and charged. The official website for Until Freedom is also featured, who have been leading protests in honor of Taylor.

Until Freedom was one of the organizations behind the peaceful protest outside of Attorney General, Daniel Cameron’s home. Cameron, who is a Black Republican-endorsed AG, is leading the case, although that’s clearly unethical, and hasn’t taken a single step down the right path.

“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” Cameron had said then in a statement. “We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.’ That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”

Many celebrities, including Beyonce, has urged Cameron to give Breonna Taylor’s family justice, but it’s been over 100 days, we’re in quarantine, and he recently celebrated an engagement. This is going to be a long fight.