2 Chainz isn’t the only rapper to use the VERZUZ battle to highlight a new release, Rick Ross has just dropped off “Pinned To The Cross.”

What you will hear in the immaculate flow of Rick Ross is a jab to Terry Crews.

“Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought,” Renzel got off. But where is the lie?

You can hear the new single below.