2 Chainz isn’t the only rapper to use the VERZUZ battle to highlight a new release, Rick Ross has just dropped off “Pinned To The Cross.”
What you will hear in the immaculate flow of Rick Ross is a jab to Terry Crews.
“Terry Crews is another coon who was basically bought,” Renzel got off. But where is the lie?
You can hear the new single below.
Rick Ross Jabs Terry Crew on New Single 'Pinned To The Cross'
