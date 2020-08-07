Bobby Fishscale is a natural born hustler. His latest release, The Last Re-Up signifies the mentality that defines him as the man he is today.

The trapper turned rapper narrative has bred some of Hip-Hop’s greatest success stories. From the bando to the Billboard charts, Southern rap introduced trap music and helped to elevate Hip-Hop to its peak. Roc Nation signee, Bobby Fishscale, looks to utilize that blueprint as well.

“Write a book about me, crack gon’ be the first page,” he raps on the album titled intro track.

His documentary, A Day In The Bricks: gives the audience an in-depth look into the inspiration behind the Quincy native’s trap sound. The 10 minute visual allow viewers to understand the story behind the music. In 2019, Fishscale had to make a decision whether to continue to trap or start a new life of rap. The “Wrist Froze” rapper battled with the decision. He ultimately chose the opportunity to be represented by one of the most renowned labels in music.

Less than one year after signing with Roc Nation, he is proving why they made the right decision with his latest project, The Last Re-Up. The 8-track project features 1017 veteran Peeway Longway (“Wrist Froze), Dreamchaser’s Tafia (“Florida We Good”), and many more. The fearless and authentic quality of the project is assurance that Bobby Fishscale is well aware of where his direction because he knows where he comes from.