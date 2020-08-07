With the NBA back on the court, Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletic’s has announced eh launch of the “Summer Hoops” clothing collection



The new collection is anchored by the Official Bel-Air Academy Basketball Jersey, which is inspired by the bright yellow jersey that Smith wore throughout The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as the star athlete of the fictional Bel-Air Academy.

Along with the jersey, fans can cop Bel-Air Academy Paisley Basketball Jersey and the Holcombe Rucker Warmup Suit.



The official authentic jerseys and the collection are now available from $65 to $130.



You can see the full collection below.