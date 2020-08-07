Young Dolph is getting ready for the release of his next album, Rich Slave, and keeping fan’s ears warm with the new single “Death Row.”

The new single details the spread of the bag through the community with quotes like “My barber get a hunda every time I get a new fade.”

Dolph has caught the attention of many with the album title and he offers the meaning.

“It’s the reality of being Black in this country. You can have money, and you can be a benefactor and a leader in your community, but all people see is Black skin,” Dolph said. “All the bullsh*t I heard about as a kid, we still face in today’s time. Over the years, they have given us a little bit of freedom but it’s only a temporary pacifier. Hopefully this album makes people understand that even though guys like me are doing well, we’re still affected by racism and inequality. It’s 2020, but the same stuff is still going on.”

You can hear the single below.