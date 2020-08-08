According to several confirmed news reports, Indy rapper Smack Peso was killed in Indianapolis yesterday (August 7) after being shot. He was only 20 years old.

Peso died at the scene while two others that were shot remain in critical condition. Police say that a child was also in the home where Peso was shot, but the child was found unharmed. Authorities followed a car that fled the area after the shooting an found another shooting victim inside of the car, who was taken to the hospital.

The most chilling part of Peso.s death was that his murder occurred just hours after he debuted a song eerily titled “See Me Get Killed” just hours before he was gunned down in Indianapolis’ South Side.

