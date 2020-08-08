According to a recent report from CNN, researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine have predicted that there will be nearly 300,000 coronavirus-related deaths in the United States by December 2020.

The director of the IHME, Dr. Christopher Murray, said in a press release this week, “The public’s behavior had a direct correlation to the transmission of the virus and, in turn, the numbers of deaths. Such efforts to act more cautiously and responsibly will be an important aspect of COVID-19 forecasting and the up-and-down patterns in individual states throughout the coming months and into next year.”

IMHE’s study projects 295,011 deaths by the end of the year, but the IHME suggests that stay-at-home orders and re-closing nonessential businesses could shrink that number substantially.

