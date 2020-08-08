Saturday night, rumors spread about NY drill rapper Fivio Foreign being shot at the Elleven45 lounge in Atlanta. Videos surfaced on the internet of Fivio’s supposed truck with bullet holes, and cops at the scene.
Soon after, rumors spread that Fivio was killed in the shooting. Many people took to Twitter to put up R.I.P Fivio, even though no official announcement had even been made. Murda Beatz even put up on his Twitter “Damn Fivio” and “Rap game fucked up” on IG story, in two now-deleted posts, despite not hearing an official announcement.
However, sources said that Fivio was not shot and is okay. Kenny Beatz posted on Twitter “I just got word that Fivio is OK.”
Many people scorned Murda for spreading false information, especially due to NY losing Pop Smoke back in February. Murda then took to Twitter to say apologize for spreading the false information, citing that his friend who was in Atlanta gave him false information.
Of course this did not stop the Twitterverse from coming at Murda. A host of memes were shared after finding out Murda was out here spreading false information.