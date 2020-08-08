Saturday night, rumors spread about NY drill rapper Fivio Foreign being shot at the Elleven45 lounge in Atlanta. Videos surfaced on the internet of Fivio’s supposed truck with bullet holes, and cops at the scene.

https://twitter.com/WashedMel/status/1292270102293942272

Fivio Foreign’s Truck Allegedly Filled Up With Bulletholes, His Condition Currently Unknown! 🤯🙏🏾👀



Prayers Up For Fivio Foreign! pic.twitter.com/ixcKeQhhys — SFTY+ (@sftyplus) August 9, 2020

Soon after, rumors spread that Fivio was killed in the shooting. Many people took to Twitter to put up R.I.P Fivio, even though no official announcement had even been made. Murda Beatz even put up on his Twitter “Damn Fivio” and “Rap game fucked up” on IG story, in two now-deleted posts, despite not hearing an official announcement.

However, sources said that Fivio was not shot and is okay. Kenny Beatz posted on Twitter “I just got word that Fivio is OK.”

I just got word that Fivio is OK — kennybeats (@kennybeats) August 9, 2020

Many people scorned Murda for spreading false information, especially due to NY losing Pop Smoke back in February. Murda then took to Twitter to say apologize for spreading the false information, citing that his friend who was in Atlanta gave him false information.

Thank God 🙏🏻💙 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) August 9, 2020

My deepest apologies. I got a call from a friend in Atlanta who gave me false information. Thank god he’s ok and sorry for posting without confirmation anyone I upset by my mistake. 🙏🏻💙 — MURDA ON THE BEAT (@murdabeatz_) August 9, 2020

Of course this did not stop the Twitterverse from coming at Murda. A host of memes were shared after finding out Murda was out here spreading false information.

Fivio in the hospital seeing the screenshot of Murda Beatz saying he was dead pic.twitter.com/dsVteNn1Ph — depressed arsenal fan (@ltsnotmikyle) August 9, 2020

Fivio Foreign when he sees Murdabeatz pic.twitter.com/8momZQBqEB — yommy ⛱ (@yommysrevenge) August 9, 2020