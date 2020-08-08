Deion Sanders isn’t one to hold his tongue. Sanders took to Twitter to express his dislike of NFL Players opting out of playing this upcoming season.

“All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u,” Sanders wrote. “This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref,umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU! #Truth”

All Players OPTING out in all sports PLEASE BELIEVE the game will go on without u. This is a business & don’t u EVER forget that. There’s NO ONE that’s bigger than the game itself. Only the ref,umps & officials are that important that u can’t play without them. NOT YOU! #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 7, 2020

Sanders’ comments come a day after the final tally showed 69 NFL players opted out of playing this season. Packers receiver Devin Funchess, Patriots safety Patrick Chung, and Giants tackle Nate Solder are among those who won’t play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

While the NFL hasn’t really formulated a plan to contain COVID-19 outbreaks if they occur, Sanders seems to be a bit out of line here.

While it is true that the NFL is a business, athletes shouldn’t be condemned for opting out during a worldwide pandemic. Unlike the NBA, the NFL will not be playing in a bubble. Teams will be traveling from city to city and if you look at the troubles MLB is having with that format, you can see why NFL players have question marks about playing.