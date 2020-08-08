A few months ago, Draymond Green joked about taking Charles Barkley’s job on TNT’s Inside The NBA show. Now that Green is a guest host on the show, he is dropping Barkley like hot takes.

On Friday night’s show, Green voiced his opinion of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker. Green believes he is wasting his career in Phoenix and needs to get out ASAP.

“Get my man out of Phoenix. It’s not good for him, it’s not good for his career. I need my man to go somewhere he can play great basketball all the time, and win,” Green said.

Ernie Johnson followed Green’s argument with an important question: was he tampering? Green laughed and responded “maybe.”

Green has been dropping bombs on the Suns for quite some time. Before this season, he blasted them for their handling of former lottery pick Marquese Chriss, who went on to have a career year with the Warriors this season. “He’s been in some pretty tough situations,” Green said after a preseason game. “No one ever blames the situation, though. It’s always the kid. No one ever blames these s—ty franchises.”

Green was just voicing his opinion and without a doubt, that could be considered tampering. Expect the league to send Green a nice fine in the coming days.

Devin Booker has made a name for himself as a scorer, this year averaging 26.2 points per game. Booker made his first All-Star appearance this year as well. Despite his individual successes, the Suns have struggled to make any noise in the Western Conference. This is the first year since Booker was drafted that the Suns have won more than 25 games in a season.

For what its’ worth, the Suns have been balling in the Orlando bubble. The Suns are 4-0 with four more games to play and are in striking distance of the 9th seed in the Western Conference.

Plenty of fans renewed praise of the former Kentucky Wildcat after hitting a game winning buzzer beater over two of the best perimeter defenders in, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the Suns 117-115 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.