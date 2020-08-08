Imagine getting a million-dollar bonus for not doing anything. Well, Kevin Durant just did that.

The Brooklyn Nets won their third game in the Orlando bubble, defeating the Sacramento Kings 119-106. With that win, the Nets secure a playoff spot, which activated a $1 million bonus for KD according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Kevin Durant has earned a $1M bonus with Brooklyn now clinching a playoff spot. The bonus before the season was considered likely and will not impact his $40.1M cap hit for 2020-21. https://t.co/lwhsuuIgFR — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 7, 2020

Durant ended up making $38,199,000 for the 2019-2020 season even though he did not play due to his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Brooklyn signed him during free agency with plans of activating him during the 2020-2021 season. Not a bad come up for Durant.

Without Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets aren’t expected to make any noise in the playoffs. Still, considering all the turmoil this season, the team can hang their hats knowing they were still competitive this year without their two superstar athletes. Next season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving hopefully at full health the next seem poised for an NBA Finals run.