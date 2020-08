There are very few details, however, famed Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign was allegedly involved in a nightclub shooting in Atlanta this past weekend, but according to reports, the “Demons” star is ok.

Foreign was slated to perform at Club Eleven45, but a shooting incident in which the SUV Foreign was riding in had its window blasted out, obviously canceled the show. See the video of the vehicle Foreign was riding in below.

TheSource.com will update this story as details develop.

