Nick Cannon Says He Is Voting for Kanye: ‘We Need Another Black Man In Power’

Nick Cannon was stopped by paparazzi at LAX where he gave his two cents about Kanye’s presidential run. Celebrities have been urging fans to not vote for Kanye West, but 2 Chainz and now Nick Cannon beg to differ.

“I love it” Cannon said. He was asked if he would vote for Kanye, to which Cannon responded “Yeah”, then saying “We need another black man in power.” The photographer then said that there’s no way Kanye can win and voting for him is basically like voting for Trump. “You never know, man. Stranger things have happened in 2020″ Cannon replied.

Nick Cannon Says Kanye West Has His Vote for President https://t.co/Byb4bfviyu — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2020

The photographer also asked Cannon about cancel culture. Nick had been fired from Viacom for his anti-semitic comments on his YouTube channel. Cannon said that he does not believe in cancel culture, but that there should be a “counsel culture.”

