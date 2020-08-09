New York rapper Azealia Banks hinted at an impending suicide this weekend on her social media stating, “I’d rather die a hero than some b***h people make fun of.”

The blog It’s Onsite reposted Azealia Banks multiple videos speaking in a somber tone speaking about resting her soul and asking to be left alone.

The “212” rapper says she has been asking for help for a long time to no avail. Banks has been plagued since the start of her career following statements that she’s made and back and forth battles with notables in the music and entertainment industry. While she has released critically acclaimed music and been praised for her lyrical prowess, her shine has been dimmed by her rants and celebrity beef.

Advertisement

She posted in her Instagram stories, “My soul is tired, I’m ready to go…Yeah I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon.”

We send our prayers out to Azealia, you are talented, beautiful and loved.