The Success of ‘WAP’ Has Cardi B Motivated to Work on More music

If you’ve been on Twitter at any point in the last two days, you’ve seen Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s new record “WAP” as the trending topic. The sexy, provocative lyrics and video that features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Mulatto, Normani, and Sukihana had the internet going crazy with the video scoring more than 50 million views over the weekend.

Cardi B has been active on Twitter since it’s release, retweeting, and engaging with fans and even seems to have drawn some motivation from the release.

“I need a good fuckin beat. I wanna rap today,” Cardi tweeted on Sunday alongside some lyrics of a potential song. Fans have been anticipating new Cardi music. The Bronx stripper turned rapper dropped her multi-platinum debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018.

