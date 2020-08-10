During a press conference today in the White House, footage shows President Trump was informed by Secret Service agents that he had to vacate the presser immediately without warning or explanation to the members of press. It was later discovered that President Trump was being evacuated to an undisclosed location due to an alleged shooter found close to the White House who had been shot.

Trump returned to the press room to inform the reporters present to what had just happened. In a press statement, the Secret Service said, “there has been an officer-involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene.”

