Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” single and video have dominated the conversation since its release on Friday. One of the major conversations was the inclusion of Kylie Jenner, leading to a petition that asked for her removal. Cardi is now detailing why Jenner was included.



“Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” Vulture notes Cardi wrote on Twitter. “Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”



She would continue to point out the inclusion was now about race. “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about,” she added.



If you have yet to see the eye-popping visual you can press play below.