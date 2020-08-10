Although Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have a complicated history The Bronx rapper praised Nicki for dominating female rap for a “very long time.”

Cardi did an interview on Apple Music about the legacy of female rappers with Sukihana, Mulatto, and Rubi Rose. She noted that when she was younger there were a variety of femcees. But when she got older there was hardly any until her arch-nemesis held down the fort by herself.

“When I was six, seven, eight, there was a lot different female rappers,” she explained. “And then there was a time that there was no female rappers at all. I have to keep replaying songs from the early 2000s. I have to keep replaying it, replaying it, replaying it because for a while there wasn’t no female rapper. And then there was one female rapper that dominated for a very long time. You know what I’m saying? And she did pretty good. She’s been still dominating.”

Although Bardi didn’t mention Nicki’s name, it’s pretty obvious who she’s referencing. “I don’t know what happened in that, in a time period,” Cardi continued. “But there was none at all for a hot minute. So you just never know the prediction. Maybe there will be a lot. Maybe there’s going to be a time that people just get tired of it. And then there might be another rapper that just come and just take it over. You just never know, you know what I’m saying? We never know.”

Nicki and Cardi’s beef hit a peak in 2018 when they had a scuffle at a New York Fashion Week event. Since then, they’ve both made an effort to keep it cute on social media. Seeing the New York rappers reconcile would be epic, but it’s wishful thinking.