With so many people celebrating the success of songs like “WAP(Wet A** P***y)” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, it’s hard to imagine that a trendsetter in the game would criticize the femininity in the testosterone-driven field of Hip Hop, but CeeLo Green definitely has something to say about the “Heads of State” among the female rappers.

In an exclusive interview with lifestyle publication FarOut, Dungeon Family co-founder CeeLo Green gives a fairly stern assessment of today’s female artists and the morality of their musical content.

The “Crazy” star stated, “We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content. As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard. The stereotypes that are celebrated and perpetuated, ultimately make the perception a reality. It is disenfranchising and it has caused a great deal of problems.”

CeeLo continued, “You have the ‘Heads of State,’ like Nicki Minaj or someone who is up there in accolade: success, visibility, a platform to influence. Nicki could be effective in so many other constructive ways, but it feels desperate. Attention is also a drug and competition is around. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”