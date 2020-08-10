Over the years, R&B singer Chris Brown has added a new definition of “Inked up” as the singer shamelessly adds to his body art. The singer is tatted from his head to his legs…..literally.

Despite Chris Brown already having a head tattoo of the famous Greek statue, “Venus de Milo,” on his head, the “No Guidance” singer has made room for one more piece.

The tattoo stretches from the singer’s neck to the top of his head. It appears to be of a dog with sharp teeth and a bulging eye. The singer posted a picture of the new addition to his Instagram with the caption, “Tap in. DAMN THATS TUFF. GO CRAZY #tuffcrowd #OHB 4L.”

Advertisement

The barking Doberman is reportedly inspired by an LA-based streetwear brand, “Tuff Crowd,” done by tattoo artist, Ganga, who had previously done the singer’s jordan sneaker tattoo.

What do you think Brown will get tatted next?