Common Opens Up About Romantic Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: ‘I’m Grateful To Have Her In My Life’

Common Opens Up About Romantic Relationship With Tiffany Haddish: ‘I’m Grateful To Have Her In My Life’

Common and Tiffany Haddish are still going strong. The comedian recently confirmed their relationship and revealed that she “loves” him. The rapper turned actor followed up publicly declaring his love for her and saying how “grateful” he is to have her.

Common appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan and he didn’t hold back about his newfound happiness. “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man. You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Rumors began swirling about their union after they went on a Bumble-sponsored virtual date. After that, Tiffany revealed that they were quarantined together and things progressed from there.

Advertisement

Congratulations to the new, happy couple.