Donald Trump previously announced that he was going to wait until Friday to take executive action for stimulus benefits. But he marches to the beat of his own drum and signed the order over the weekend.

“We will take care of pretty much this entire situation,” Trump declared at a press conference in Bedminster, NJ.

States will be allowed to allocate money from their coronavirus relief funds to add $400 to the federal unemployment extension. Additionally, a payroll tax holiday and eviction protections will be provided.

Trump blamed the delay on the executive order on his Democratic opponents. “Many of the far-left policies have nothing to do with what we have been working on so hard,” he said.

POTUS claims the Democrats weren’t concerned with unemployment or the coronavirus. Instead, they were fighting against voter suppression by requesting a ban in voter identification and pushing mandatory mail-in balloting and voter harvesting.

“They want to push this radical left policies,” Trump said. “This is Nancy Pelosi, Crazy Nancy and Chuck Schumer. I honestly think they don’t love our country.”

The eviction protections will “work with landlords and lenders to keep people safely in their homes,” Trump said. Trump said the executive order will be “directing the Department of Housing and Urban Development, HHS and CDC, to make sure renters and homeowners can stay in their homes.“

The payroll tax relief holiday will allow employees to defer payments and go to Americans earning less than $100,00 per year. “If I’m victorious November 3rd, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax and to make them more permanent,” Trump said.

The fourth executive order is a “directive providing relief to student loan borrowers.” The policy will be extended through the end of the year.The fouth executive order is a “directive providing relief to student loan borrowers.” The policy will be extended through the end of the year.

“So we’re going to be looking at income tax, we’re going to be looking at capital gains tax cuts, and maybe substantial. And we’ll be reporting back fairly shortly on that, it’s big news, big news but very important,” Trump added.