Prayers are up for Azealia Banks as she gives her fans a little scare following suicidal themed Instagram rant.

The rapper began to trend on Twitter, this past Sunday after posting about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on her mental health. “Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth,” she begins. “I think I will end my tenure here on Earth soon,” Banks adds.

“I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy……I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. My soul is tired. I’m ready to go. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective. I will try my best to finish the project I promised beforehand. With whatever strength left.”

Many fans were already concerned for the rapper following her decision to shave her head and refer to the decision as having a “Britney Spears” moment.

The rapper ends the posting with, “Please don’t bombard me with messages. I am not in pain. I am at peace.”

Hopefully, Azealia Banks will get in better spirits. We hope everything will be ok.