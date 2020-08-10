Last week the city of Chicago was rocked by the murder of FBG Duck in the city’s downtown area. While the fear of retaliation rises, Duck’s mother, LaSheena Weekly, is asking for peace.



“I am here today to ask for peace in the city of Chicago,” Weekly said at a press conference. “I am asking that his fans, friends of my son, to please not seek retaliation in the death of my son … As his mother, I want to say please put the guns down so that the generation of tomorrow can grow and live a long and healthy life.”



Duck was known for his hit single “Slide” and was one of three people shot during the incident on Oak Street between Rush Street and Michigan Ave last Tuesday.



You can see Weekly’s statement below.