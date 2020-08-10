Chicagoans Kanye West and Derrick Rose have linked up.

While in the midst of an inharmonious presidential campaign and fighting to keep his family together, Kanye West continues to do what he does best: create. The Yeezy CEO took to Twitter recently to reveal a collaboration with one of Chicago’s most coveted athletic figures. Ye dropped a sample of the upcoming “YZY x D Rose” sneaker. Seeing two of Chi town’s finest come together is one of a kind. Rose’s girlfriend, Aliana took to Instagram to reveal the new kicks on foot.

In addition to his collaboration, Ye revealed a number of pictures on Twitter inciting more forthcoming Yeezy ideas

Advertisement

After coming into the NBA at No. 1, Derrick Rose quickly became a top tier player winning rookie of the year. In his 3rd season, Rose made history after becoming the youngest player to win regular-season MVP at age 22. Following his early success, Rose signed an illustrious 14-year contract with Adidas worth $185 million. Although the peak of his career was rear-ended by consecutive injuries, he continued to persevere. Now the 3x all-star is heading into his 13 seasons as a Detroit Piston.

There is no word on when to expect the new “DZY” footwear. Although some may call its aesthetic bizarre, it is only a sample.