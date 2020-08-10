Before his arrest and time served Tekashi 6ix9ine had a beef brewing with many Chicago rappers. During a trip to the city he visited the famed O-Block at extremely early hours with police when no one was present, that happened to be the neighborhood of King Von.



In his recently released single Von had a slight jab for Snitchnine but now is making it more clear how he feels on Twitter.



“I Cant fuck with no bitch that listen to 69,” Von wrote in a deleted tweet. “That Hoe gotta be slow.”



The feelings about those who are alright with Tekashi have been recently linked to Nicki Minaj, who has disappointed by Lil Boosie who worked with him on the single “TROLLZ.”



The streets aren’t too kind to Tekashi right now as someone in New York City pulled up on him and his security.



