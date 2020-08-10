Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were one of the top trending topics over the weekend following the release of their highly-anticipated collaboration, “WAP.”

For the most part, the record and visuals were received well, but many fans took an issue with Kylie Jenner’s cameo. “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone,” the fan who launched a petition to remove the beauty mogul from the video wrote.

Many fans thought her appearance was unnecessary. On top of that, fans criticized her for her lack of support for Meg after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. “Didn’t she unfollow Megan after being shot in the foot twice,” one fan cited as her reason for signing.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether or not Kylie had any parts in that unfortunate situation, but both Meg and Tory were chilling at her house before the drama went down.

The petition earned over 50,000 signatures in two days.

Although the reality star’s inclusion in the video was surprising, Cardi did include female artists like Normani, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, Rosalia. Which was your favorite cameo?