Ever since Meek Mill’s long battle with the unfair judicial system, he has been using his platform to help others that are in a predicament that he fought his way out of.

Reports suggest that the Philly emcee connected Juelz Santana’s wife, Kimbella, to a lawyer that helped navigate the process of an early release.

The Harlem rapper was released last Wednesday after serving 19 months out of his 27-month sentence for an airport drug and gun case. Juelz was able to go directly home to his family because many halfway houses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Juelz Santana tells TMZ that he plans to pay it forward by connecting with organizations that help overturn sentences for wrongly convicted prisoners. He also wants to help distribute music and movies produced by inmates.