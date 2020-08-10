The Verzuz battle platform, created by Ruff Ryders super-producer Swizz Beatz, has become the ultimate, virtual argument ender, answering any questions about who has the better catalog between two artists. It’s been proven with the likes of Jadakiss and Fabolous, Nelly and Ludacris, and even an R&B battle between Jagged Edge and 112.

Well, the wait is over for the ultimate Hip Hop face-off; Rakim has called out Brooklyn rap legend Big Daddy Kane for the battle of the millennium on IG.

In a now deleted black and white Instagram photo, The God MC captioned, “Do it for Hip-Hop??? @officialbigdaddykane @verzuztv @thegodrakim #TheGodMC #Rakim #RakimAllah #TheR #The18thLetter #TheMicrophoneFiend #MicrophoneFiend #FollowTheLeader #EricBandRakim #EricB #PaidInFull #TheSeventhSeal #BigDaddyKane #Verzuz #SwizzBeats #Timbaland.”

Advertisement

According to the report, neither Swizz nor Timbaland have confirmed that this battle will really happen, but the 18th Letter is definitely ready to get it on.