Rick Ross is putting in his bid to host the return of Kanye West’s Sunday Service.

Following the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, a number of daily, weekly and annual activities were paused. The likely return for some of these ocurrences are unsure. One major event was Sunday Service hosted by Kanye West. West began his weekly service back in 2018, where hundreds and sometimes thousands gathered for praise and worship. West and the Sunday Service choir turned his classic hits into gospel anthems. From church homes, packed theaters and arenas, to open fields, Sunday Service was mobile.

Rick Ross looks to welcome Sunday Service on his property. The MMG Boss and Ye have a long-standing history. Rozay recent recently took to Twitter to extend his invitation to one of his long-time collaborators.

“Tell ye to have Sunday Service on my law,” tweeted the “BIG TYME” rapper.

Tell ye to have Sunday service on my lawn. — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) August 9, 2020

Rick Ross recently spoke to Ye’s recent actions and Twitter statements in a couple of post VERZUZ interviews last week. According to Renzel, he doesn’t want to jump to conclusions before conversing with his long-time collaborator.

“I just don’t want to drop him on his head yet because it ain’t clear to me what’s going on,” said the Teflon Don rapper. “I haven’t really did any due diligence, I just see what headlines come across, and we know a lot of that shit inaccurate. So I’m gonna wait for his phone call again and hopefully, I’m up to catch that motherfucker and ask a few questions. He gotta clarify some things, though. It ain’t looking good.”

Hopefully this next phone call will lead to the clarity Ross is looking for, in order to host the return of Sunday Service.