Orlando Magic Forward Jonathan Isac underwent surgery to his torn ACL on Friday. According to reports, Isac’s surgery was a success and he is set to begin his rehab with hopes to get back to playing basketball.

There is no timetable for a return after the surgery. Isaac’s comeback is completely dependent on his rehabilitation. The 3rd year forward reportedly stayed in the NBA Bubble in Orlando to obtain the surgery.

IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns I’m encouraged. Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Icv0WULQ6 — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) August 3, 2020

Isaac suffered the injury in the 4th quarter of the Magic’s game against the Sacramento Kings on August 2nd. The 22-year-old was having a career year prior to his injury averaging a career-high 12 points and 7 rebounds.

Isaac has one year left on his contract and will be a restricted free agent in 2021 meaning that the Magic can match any offer he receives from other teams to keep him in Orlando.

There’s no question that Issac will be missing his team like the Orlando Magic locked in a playoff appearance this season. With only a few games left before the postseason begins, the Magic will play either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Toronto Raptors depending on whether or not the Magic can take the 7th seed or remain at 8th.