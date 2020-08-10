Since the start of the NBA Bubble, fans saw a potential box office first round in the Western Conference that would have put LeBron James against Zion Williamson if the Pelicans made a run and the Lakers locked up first seed. LeBron and company held up their end of the bargain, but the Pelicans struggled and have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.

New Orleans came into the bubble as the 10th place team, but they just couldn’t hit their stride and drop to 12th place in the Western Conference. Sunday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs along with the Portland Trailblazers win against the Philadelphia 76ers ended Zion and the Pelicans playoff aspirations.

Despite not making the playoffs this season, the New Orleans Pelicans appear to have a young corps of players with a promising future. Rookie of the year candidate Zion Williamson despite large absence due to injury and minutes restrictions has been a consistent 22 point 6 rebound player.

Most Improved Player finalist, Brandon Ingram reemerged this season with a career-high 23 points per game. Lonzo Ball has also shown flashes especially in the passing game building strong chemistry with the franchise player, Williamson.

The Pels will play their next game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings who were also eliminated from contention on Sunday.