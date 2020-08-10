Taylor Rooks broke new ground when she was chosen by Bleacher Report to be one of the few journalist to live and report from the NBA Bubble.

The NBA resumed play last month, after a mid-season shut down in March due to COVID-19. During that time, the league, led by commissioner Adam Silver, prepared to continue the season, with no intention on cancelling the season. Now the NBA is back and teams are playing at Disney World in Orlando, FL, sectioning all NBA personnel and media.

Sports journalist Taylor Rooks recently stopped by The Breakfast Club morning show to give the inside scoop on her day-to-day since transitioning to the NBA campus in Orlando. At the top of her morning, she checks her temperature and pulse with a provided device. Then she heads to the on-site testing facility, before heading to practices, games and more. If she’s not attending a game or practice, she is writing, doing zoom interviews or creating fun content.

“You’re busy, a lot,” said Rooks. “It’s very hard for people to say they’re bored. It’s like Summer camp on steroids.”

She talks about the Bubble media members feeling an overload due to the fact that there aren’t many of them there. At the same token, she feels honored to be there.

Players were given the option to play or not play in Orlando. Some opted out to be with families. Others perceived it to be a distraction. While Rooks stated that there wasn’t a right or wrong answer, it has pushed the movement forward.

“The NBA coming back has elevated a lot of discussions,” said Rooks. While this is true, Rooks goes on to emphasize action steps beyond the discussion.

“It is so important to not get caught up in symbolism. Symbolism only matters if action taken behind it. Putting on a jersey or just wearing a shirt is not going to cut it.”

While she is enjoying the experience, she yearns for sushi and to be around her family.

Peep the full interview below.