SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Former NBA Player Larry Sanders Says J. Cole Has “A Real Shot” At Making It In The NBA

SOURCE SPORTS: [WATCH] Former NBA Player Larry Sanders Says J. Cole Has “A Real Shot” At Making It In The NBA

If Master P can do it, well, so can J. Cole, according to Larry Sanders.

The former Milwaukee Bucks power forward made it very clear to TMZ that he thinks the North Cackalack wordsmith has what it takes to make it in professional basketball.

“You always see guys crossover from the NBA to music, but you don’t see guys crossover from music to the NBA. So, this will be dope if he accomplishes this,” said the six-year vet of the Bucks and the Cavaliers.

Advertisement



Cole released a Puma commercial that played with the idea of the millennial rap sensation making it to the NBA. Master P, another rapper turned professional b-baller, narrated the commercial and confirmed Cole’s attempt at pro ball. According to a report from XXL, the Detroit Pistons have already agreed to give Cole a shot.