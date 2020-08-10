With Election Day just over 80 days away, a recent report highlights the desire of President Donald Trump to ensure his impact on America is forever acknowledged. The New York Times reports Trump inquired about having his fact added to Mt. Rushmore.



The monument in South Carolina currently holds the faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. Trump thinks he is of that caliber and should also be added to the wall.



The report states the White House reached out to Governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, about being placed on the wall in 2019. In a previous meeting, Noem noted Trump mentioned it to her and thought it was a joke after stating it was a dream of his. “He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious,” she said.



The report also stated that Noem privately gifted Trump a four-foot replica of the mountain that included his fact. Hopefully, that doesn’t become a reality.