Since getting off house arrest, Tekashi 6ix9ine has been running through New York City with tons of security still doing his same antics. On Sunday, a new video made its rounds on social media of a man confronting the rapper as security blocked him from getting in 6ix9ine’s face.

In the video, you see the man yelling at 6ix9ine from his car demanding that he fight him. 6ix9ine appears to be yelling back but what he is saying is inaudible. The video then cuts to the man charging the “Trollz” rapper’s security. 6ix9ine is nowhere on camera at this point and was likely in one of the Black trucks he rides around in.

Man confronts 6ix9ine and throws his security guard around in NY. pic.twitter.com/MbsVuwwXOV — DatPiff (@DatPiff) August 10, 2020

Upon release from prison, 6ix9ine rejected the witness protection program that he was entitled to for working with the FBI and opted to stick to his Brooklyn roots which is obviously a risk for arguably the most hated rapper in the game.

With security tight, 6ix9ine shot his latest video “PUNANI” in his hometown and has been taking pictures with fans in the city.