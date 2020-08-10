According to several confirmed reports, the Portsmouth, Virginia woman who ran over her boyfriend with her car and threw the bumper on him as he lay bleeding on the ground, has been charged with aggravated assault in the vehicular attack last Thursday.

34-year-old Bashira Tripp ran over her significant other two times in the JANAF Shopping Center in Norfolk, Virginia before getting out of the car, shouting at him and spitting on him while he lay motionless on the ground, then finally throwing the car’s bumper on him after it apparently fell off.

Tripp is being held in the Norfolk City Jail with no bond.

